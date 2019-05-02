Liverpool injury news: Blow for Klopp, star expected to miss rest of season

Albeit there are only a handful of games remaining this season, but Liverpool have been dealt an injury blow as Naby Keita may not return before the end of the campaign.

The Merseyside giants face two crunch clashes with Newcastle United and Wolves before the season is over as they continue to battle for the Premier League title.

SEE MORE: Liverpool fans help identify man seen pushing Barcelona local into fountain

While they must now rely on rivals Manchester City to drop points, Jurgen Klopp’s side can only focus on getting their job done.

Further, they now have a three-goal deficit to overturn in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie with Barcelona, and so they have it all to do in Europe too if they are to end the campaign with a major trophy.

Unfortunately for them, the Liverpool Echo report that they’ll have to do it without Keita, as it’s suggested that he could now miss the rest of the season after sustaining a groin injury against Barca on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a key figure for Liverpool this season, making 33 appearances in all competitions while scoring three goals and providing one assist.

In turn, losing the quality and depth that he provides will be a blow for Klopp, but he’ll arguably now push captain Jordan Henderson back into his starting line-up for the final few games after he came on in the first half at the Nou Camp after Keita was forced to limp off.

As noted in the tweet below from The Mirror’s David Maddock, it’s suggested that Keita has suffered a small adductor tear, which if confirmed by the club, will mean that he has played his last game this season.