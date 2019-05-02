Arsenal initiate contact over French forward transfer

Arsenal have reportedly made contact with the entourage of exciting young French forward Yad Lochereau after he caught the eye of Gunners scouts.

The highly-rated teenage forward currently plays for amateur club FC Lyon but has been on trial with Nice, where he impressed enough to catch the attention of Arsenal and Bayern Munich, according to Foot Mercato.

It remains to be seen if the north London side can win the race for the youngster’s signature, but it’s not exactly the kind of transfer rumour that will make fans stand up and shout.

This rather suggests Arsenal are once again building for the future by trying to recruit young talent on the cheap, but there’s no doubt manager Unai Emery needs signings that can come in and contribute straight away.

The Spanish tactician replaced Arsene Wenger last summer but his side have not made much progress since he came in, as they continue to struggle for a top four finish.

Arsenal also have a Europa League semi-final against Valencia tonight so could qualify for the Champions League by winning this tournament – a trophy Emery won three times in three consecutive seasons during his time as Sevilla boss.