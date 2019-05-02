Luis Suarez exchanged words with Liverpool star in tunnel at half-time claims BT Sport pundit

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez reportedly exchanged words with Liverpool’s Andy Robertson as the players made their way to the dressing rooms at half-time.

The Catalan giants secured a 3-0 win in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Wednesday night, putting themselves in a strong position to advance.

SEE MORE: Lionel Messi sends message to Barcelona fans as he slams treatment of teammate

However, having surrendered a similarly dominant lead last year against Roma, they will know that the job is only half complete.

Suarez broke the deadlock at the Nou Camp with an excellent finish, but reports claim that the Uruguayan stalwart was also busy making himself a nuisance with the Liverpool players.

According to the Daily Mail, the 32-year-old exchanged words with Robertson as they made their way down the tunnel towards the dressing rooms at half-time, in what was a continuation of a spat that they had on the pitch in the closing stages of the first half.

It’s added that Suarez also clashed with Virgil van Dijk and Alisson on the pitch in what was a heated and scrappy affair at times, with Michael Owen revealing that he saw things continue despite the break in play.

“There was still a bit of a commotion there, walking up the tunnel at half-time,” he is quoted as saying in the report. “Suarez having a bit of a go at Robertson, continuing that spat that there was in the first-half.”

It seemingly didn’t rumble on in the second half, albeit Suarez did eventually pick up a yellow card for consistently barking at the referee, but ultimately he’ll be a happy man after the first leg result which leaves Barcelona in a great position heading into the second leg at Anfield next week.

As for Liverpool, they’ll have to try and avoid the experienced centre-forward unsettling them in the return fixture, as they have to remain focused and start fast to have any chance of overturning their deficit.