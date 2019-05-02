Menu

Chelsea urged to “go all out to get” star as these fans wowed by Europa League performance

Chelsea are being urged by a number of their fans to seal the transfer of Luka Jovic this summer after his performance against them in the Europa League tonight.

The highly-rated young Serbia international scored a sublime opening goal for Eintracht Frankfurt this evening – his 26th of the season in all competitions.

Still only 21 years of age, Jovic looks the real deal and has already been linked with Chelsea and other big clubs in recent months.

A recent report from Alfredo Pedulla, as translated by the Daily Express, claimed Maurizio Sarri was a fan of Jovic, though a deal looked unlikely due to him having already agreed terms on a move to Real Madrid.

Chelsea fans are hoping, however, that they can still be in the running after getting the chance to watch the young forward this evening, with the club undoubtedly in need of an upgrade on struggling attackers like Gonzalo Higuain, Olivier Giroud and loaned-out flops Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi.

Here’s a look at what CFC fans are saying about a possible Jovic transfer…

