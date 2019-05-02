Chelsea urged to “go all out to get” star as these fans wowed by Europa League performance

Chelsea are being urged by a number of their fans to seal the transfer of Luka Jovic this summer after his performance against them in the Europa League tonight.

The highly-rated young Serbia international scored a sublime opening goal for Eintracht Frankfurt this evening – his 26th of the season in all competitions.

Still only 21 years of age, Jovic looks the real deal and has already been linked with Chelsea and other big clubs in recent months.

A recent report from Alfredo Pedulla, as translated by the Daily Express, claimed Maurizio Sarri was a fan of Jovic, though a deal looked unlikely due to him having already agreed terms on a move to Real Madrid.

Chelsea fans are hoping, however, that they can still be in the running after getting the chance to watch the young forward this evening, with the club undoubtedly in need of an upgrade on struggling attackers like Gonzalo Higuain, Olivier Giroud and loaned-out flops Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi.

Here’s a look at what CFC fans are saying about a possible Jovic transfer…

Luka Jovic is quality and we need to go all out to get him if we can this summer. He’s so calm and composed but clinical when needs be. — Uber Chelsea FC ? (@UberCheIseaFC) May 2, 2019

Disappointing. Wasted a lot of chances. We need a new striker (JOVIC). — . (@SarriballEra) May 2, 2019

We need to be more clinical, buy Jovic at any cost. I'll be at the Bridge next week! — ?????? (@CarefreeJonatan) May 2, 2019

I’d sell my left bollock to Satan just to have Luka Jovic at Chelsea on a 3 month loan — ? ????????? (@CFCHarv_) May 2, 2019

Man I really want Jovic at Chelsea ? — . (@SarriballEra) May 2, 2019

Would love to see jovic at Chelsea classy player only 21 also big future ahead for him no wonder all Europes best want him — cheeser (@cheeser28) May 2, 2019

After watching Jovic for one game, I say with conviction, Jovic is THE striker Chelsea need. Sign him up. — Eden Hudson-Odoi (@EdenHudsonOdoi) May 2, 2019

Chelsea gotta sign this boy Jovic — 90's Tom Cruise (@durtybacon) May 2, 2019