Reports in France have raised question marks over the involvement of PSG’s current ownership with a reduced investment hinted at.

The Ligue 1 giants secured yet another domestic title this season, but their frustration in Europe continues after another underwhelming exit from the Champions League.

Further, they missed out on the French Cup and have suffered an alarming dip in form in recent weeks with boss Thomas Tuchel perhaps facing some difficult questions in the coming weeks.

Nevertheless, Le Parisien report that it’s perhaps media criticism and its impact on the image of the Qatari ownership that could lead to a possible exit from PSG, or more likely a decrease in the level of investment in the French giants.

Given the impact and influence that QSI have had on PSG since their takeover, both in terms of the investment in the squad to bring some of the biggest names there but also off the pitch to transform them into a giant of European football, it will surely be a huge blow for the club if they were to see reduced involvement from the ownership.

The report goes on to add that negotiations are taking place with a potential takeover of Serie A giants Roma in mind, and so that could distract them from their work in the French capital and see their investment go elsewhere as details of their huge tax bill paid in France is also noted.

Importantly though, it’s reported that there is no immediate threat to PSG or all connected, as it remains to be seen if they can build on their success next season and prove to be the most sensible investment for the Qataris moving forward.