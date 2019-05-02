“We’re in discussions with Manchester United” – Manager confirms efforts to secure deal for Red Devils ace

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed he’s held talks with Manchester United over young goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The 22-year-old shot-stopper is currently on loan at Sheffield United, and has played a key role in their fine season that has seen them win promotion to next season’s Premier League.

It remains to be seen, however, if the Blades can keep hold of Henderson for their first season in the top flight, though Wilder has made it clear that’s the aim.

It’s not clear if SUFC have a chance of signing the England Under-21 international permanently, or if they simply want to extend his loan for another season.

Either way, however, Wilder sounds optimistic as he says he and his club have a great relationship with Man Utd after recent discussions over the player’s future.

“We’re in discussions with Manchester United, I went across for the Manchester derby, we’ve got a great relationship with them,” the manager told the club’s official site.

“To sample that atmosphere walking up to Old Trafford through the tunnel, just gave myself and Alan (Knill) a burst and it was fabulous seeing everyone there.

“We’re hopeful having spoken with the powers that be at Manchester United that we can agree a deal for Dean to play for us in the Premier League next year.”

United could possibly do with having Henderson back soon, however, with the Daily Star recently linking out-of-form no.1 ‘keeper David de Gea with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spaniard looks past his best after a worrying recent slump in form, and with his contract up at the end of next season now might be a good time to sell and possibly consider promoting a talented young player like Henderson, or at least having him in the first-team mix.