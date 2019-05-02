Manchester United ready to sell star for £47m and sign one of these five replacements

Manchester United are reportedly ready to sell David de Gea to Paris Saint-Germain for around £47million as they eye up five possible replacements for him in goal.

According to Don Balon, PSG are prepared to pay £47m for the unsettled De Gea, and it seems United could be ready to take a big gamble and let one of the finest ‘keepers of their history leave the club.

Now might be an ideal time for the Red Devils to sell De Gea, with the Spain international struggling for form and heading towards the final year of his contract, meaning £47m this summer may be their best bet in terms of making good money off his sale.

Don Balon list Real Madrid and former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois as one option for United, along with Stoke City’s Jack Butland, Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak, AC Milan starlet Gianluigi Donnarumma and Barcelona backup ‘keeper Jasper Cillessen.

Any of those could be considered an upgrade on De Gea at the moment, though the big ‘if’ in all this is if the 28-year-old can get back to his best any time soon.

If he can, De Gea remains probably the best ‘keeper on the planet and losing him would be a big blow.

That perhaps looks unlikely now, however, with the player making a series of recent high-profile individual errors leading to goals.

Of the names linked by Don Balon, Oblak and Donnarumma would probably be the best signings to come in, though some would argue even they are no match for De Gea at the peak of his powers.