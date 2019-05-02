Manchester United close in on bargain £93m DOUBLE transfer raid on Ajax

Manchester United have reportedly been handed a huge boost in their transfer pursuit of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.

It’s being reported that the young Netherlands international could be led to Old Trafford by his agent Mino Raiola, who would rather get his client a big pay day at United over other options like Barcelona.

Widely regarded as one of the finest young players in the world, De Ligt could be ideal for the Red Devils in a problem position – and would likely cost around £68million.

On top of that, United have previously been strongly linked with De Ligt’s Ajax team-mate Hakim Ziyech.

The Mail claim the Moroccan winger would cost around £25m amid links with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, which should be easily affordable.

In total, this could be superb business for MUFC at just £93m, with the club strengthening in two important positions with players who can improve the side now and also be good additions for the long-term.

De Ligt would be a major upgrade on the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, while Ziyech looks an upgrade on Alexis Sanchez or Jesse Lingard.