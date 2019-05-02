Deal CLOSE: Solskjaer expects Man United to complete £150m transfer imminently

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly eager for his club to get the double transfer of Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes done before pre-season.

The Portuguese duo have been strongly linked with the Red Devils and other top teams for some time now after superb seasons, and both look like they could be great additions at Old Trafford.

According to the Evening Standard, the pair are Solskjaer’s priority targets and could be due to join United very soon in a double deal worth around £150million.

This could end up being fine business to set United up for years to come if both players fulfil their potential, though both are at the early stages of their careers right now.

While this is undoubtedly a lot of money to spend on 19-year-old attacking midfielder Felix in particular, MUFC should have the money to do it and will also likely sell players this summer.

Big names like David de Gea, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku could be among those shown the door by Solskjaer, and if Felix and Fernandes come in instead, that could leave this squad looking a great deal stronger.

United were slow to get their signings done last summer, so fans can be encouraged by the reports that Solskjaer wants his business done early this year.

The transfer window opens on May 16 so if all goes well it really might not be long before the Portuguese pair make the move to Manchester.