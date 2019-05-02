Man Utd injury news: Blow for Solskjaer, key figure could miss last two games

Man Utd have reportedly been dealt an injury blow ahead of their two crucial remaining Premier League games to end their campaign.

The Red Devils face Huddersfield and Cardiff City in the coming fortnight, as they hope to keep their hopes of securing a top-four finish alive with six points.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows his side can ill-afford to drop points as they sit three points adrift of Chelsea in fourth place in the ongoing scrap for Champions League qualification.

However, the Norwegian tactician has seemingly been dealt an injury blow as ESPN note that Romelu Lukaku could be ruled out of the two games with a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old hasn’t been at his best this season, managing just 15 goals and four assists in 45 appearances across all competitions.

Nevertheless, Solskjaer could do with all the firepower possible heading into the last two games of the season, as the Belgian international certainly offers a different dynamic in the final third and could have been a useful option to have at his disposal.

As per the report above, it sounds unlikely that Lukaku will be risked in either of the two games as given the nature of the setback, they will not want to risk aggravating the problem and thus ruling him out for a lengthier period of time over the summer.

However, that will have to be weighed up by the medical staff as Solskjaer will surely hope that he can at least be named on the bench to ensure that he’s available to feature if necessary.

Given the fact that he hasn’t scored or assisted a goal in his last six league outings though, it could be argued that Lukaku’s absence isn’t that big of a blow for Man Utd who will hope that others can step up and deliver key performances instead.