Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has aimed what seems a clear dig at the failed managerial careers of Paul Scholes and Gary Neville.

The pair are well known as pundits, but have flopped in brief managerial stints at Oldham and Valencia, respectively.

'We have in England former top players, amazing in front of the screen, they go to football clubs, and after two months, goodbye, let's go home because [management] isn't right for us'

Scholes was often particularly critical of Mourinho when he was in charge of Man Utd, and the Portuguese now seems to have enjoyed a little shot back at his critics.

Speaking with RT in the video above, the former Red Devils boss mocks unnamed pundits in England who say lots in front of the cameras before very quickly deciding management isn’t for them.

This sounds like it’s surely referring to Scholes’ recent spell at Oldham, where he lasted just over a month.

Neville also notably flopped badly at Valencia, where he lasted less than three months after his surprise appointment to the La Liga giants.