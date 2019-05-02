Man United’s Paul Pogba up against Chelsea and Tottenham stars for award

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly one of the five names up for an award in France.

The Manchester Evening News report that the 26-year-old has been nominated for the best French footballer abroad prize for the season, and has some big-name competition.

Pogba is up against Premier League rivals in Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante and Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, as well as Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid and Karim Benzema of Real Madrid.

All five are top players who’ve had fine seasons, though some might question if Pogba has really been consistent enough for Man Utd.

While the France international undoubtedly showed some sparkling form in the middle of the season, he started poorly before Jose Mourinho was replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and has dipped again in more recent games.

Still, Pogba did well enough to make the PFA Team of the Year recently – the only non-Man City or Liverpool player to get in – so may well scoop another prize here.

Kante, meanwhile, has had an impressive season considering he’s had to adjust to a new role under Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, though it’s not been one of his more memorable years.

Lloris is a decent shout after some important saves to help Spurs to the semi-finals of the Champions League.