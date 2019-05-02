Manchester United to cut their losses with star by paying £13m

Manchester United’s hierarchy have finally bit the bullet when it comes to Alexis Sanchez, Red Devils chiefs will do this in order to ensure the sale of the Chilean star.

According to the MailOnline, United’s hierarchy are willing to pay up to half of Alexis Sanchez’s salary in order to secure the sale of the out of favour superstar.

United chiefs understand that Sanchez’s mammoth £500,000 a week wages are enough to put off potential suitors, therefore the club has decided to stump up half of the star’s lucrative £26m contract, in order to get him off the books.

United’s decision to subsidise some of Sanchez’s wages in order to secure a transfer, could be the only way of sealing a move away from Old Trafford for the former Arsenal star.

Sanchez has made 26 appearances for United across all competitions this season, the superstar has managed just five goal contributions (2 goals and 3 assists) from these largely substitute appearances.

United will be keen on moving Sanchez on to one of Europe’s elite, the Old Trafford outfit see the best way of getting Sanchez out the door this summer through a loan deal. This will give United the bargaining power needed in order to seal the star’s exit ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Moving Sanchez on is absolutely necessary at this stage, the star has failed to make the impact that fans would have hoped and his colossus £500,000 a week wages will restrict United’s chances of signing big stars in the summer.

Just paying half the superstar’s salary will give the Red Devils with £250,000 a week more to play with, as well as this, it will make it less likely that their potential transfer targets and current stars command wages similar to Sanchez’s – if the superstar’s exit is already sealed.