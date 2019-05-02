Video: Pedro bags stunning equaliser for Chelsea just before half time

Pedro has scored a quality goal to make it 1-1 for Chelsea away to Eintracht Frankfurt in tonight’s Europa League semi-final clash.

Watch the Pedro goal video below as the Spaniard’s fine first touch sets him up perfectly after a ball from Ruben Loftus-Cheek, though even then the finish low and hard into the corner is an excellent one.

Chelsea had gone behind to a Luka Jovic goal, but Pedro’s strike just before half time gives the Blues real hope of making it into the final thanks to the away goals rule.

Maurizio Sarri will be under pressure to do well in this competition due to the club not looking guaranteed Champions League qualification through the Premier League right now.