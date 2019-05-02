Real Madrid handed transfer boost as Barcelona drop out of race for €70m target

Real Madrid have reportedly been given a clear path to pursue Eintracht Frankfurt forward Luka Jovic after Barcelona ruled out a move for the in-form star.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form this season, bagging 25 goals and seven assists in 43 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

That in turn has helped them reach the Europa League semi-finals, and the Serbian international will hope to finish the campaign well before potentially moving on having only just joined Frankfurt on a permanent deal following a loan stint from Benfica.

However, it remains to be seen how long he stays in Germany, as Mundo Deportivo report that while Barcelona won’t continue their pursuit of Jovic as they don’t feel as though he’s the right fit for what they’re looking for, that could open the door for a €70m swoop from Real Madrid.

Time will tell if Real Madrid now launch a raid for Jovic, as they certainly need to bolster their attacking options based on what we’ve seen this season.

Los Blancos have managed just 59 goals in 35 La Liga games, and while that is bad enough in itself, it’s in stark contrast to their record of scoring over 100 goals in three of the last four campaigns.

Having failed to sufficiently fill the void left behind by former talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, attacking reinforcements are needed at the Bernabeu, and they could now arrive starting with Jovic this summer.

It’s suggested in the report above that Barcelona could have landed the striker for a little less than the €70m touted from Madrid, but as well as issues over compatibility, his price-tag was another factor.

Given he’s still young and hasn’t shown that he can consistently deliver year in and year out, it is arguably a massive gamble from Real Madrid still if they choose to submit a hefty offer.