Manchester United in talks to seal transfer of star with €60m buy-out clause

Manchester United are reportedly in talks over the potential transfer of highly-rated young Benfica defender Ruben Dias.

The 21-year-old has shone this season and could be an ideal addition for the Red Devils in an important area for them, with upgrades badly needed on the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

United have had success with raiding Benfica before, with Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof eventually proving a fine purchase despite being a little slow to settle.

Could Dias be next for Man Utd? According to the print edition of Portuguese newspaper Record, as translated by Sport Witness, MUFC are one of the clubs to have opened talks over the player.

They report that the Portugal international has a €60million release clause, though Juventus are currently in pole position for his signature.

Still, there is surely time for United to turn things in their favour and land one of the most promising young defenders in Europe this summer.

If they can do so, it would be a huge boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who looks in need of a major revamp to his squad after a tough start as United manager.