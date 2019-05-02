Solskjaer’s primary Premier League target set to snub Manchester United transfer

Manchester United are likely to miss out on signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace after the midfielder declared he wants to remain at Selhurst Park.

The 21-year-old has had a superb breakout campaign with the Eagles, emerging as Roy Hodgson’s first choice right-back while racking up 33 Premier League appearances in total.

The English defender has attracted a number of potential suitors with his displays for Palace, not least Manchester United, who have been keeping a close eye on his progress throughout the season.

According to The Independent, the Red Devils are interested in acquiring Wan-Bissaka this summer, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s primary Premier League target is now set to snub a transfer.

The Palace ace has revealed that he plans to stay at Selhurst Park, as he told the Evening Standard: “The situation just shows that my performances don’t go unnoticed.

“But I am with Crystal Palace at the moment. That is where my contract is and that is where I will be next season.”

This latest news will surely come as a major blow to Solskjaer, given the fact 33-year-old Ashley Young is currently his first choice right back at Old Trafford.

The veteran defender has not covered himself in glory this season, with plenty of experts criticising his displays domestically and in Europe, but he continues to start matches week in, week out.

Diogo Dalot can also play in the same position, but Solskjaer seems to view the 20-year-old as more of a winger, which leaves United short on defensive cover.

Wan Bissaka could have been the ideal man to come in and challenge Young for a place in the starting XI, but any chance of a possible deal now seems to have been extinguished.

Solskjaer will have to focus his energy on alternative targets as he aims to bolster his ranks ahead of next season, with plenty of incoming and outgoings expected at the Theatre of Dreams over the next few months.