Juventus ready to pay €100m for ambitious transfer of Barcelona star

Juventus are reportedly ready to pay big for the transfer of a new goalkeeper this summer and have set their sights on Barcelona shot-stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

According to Diario Gol, the Italian giants are aware they will need an upgrade on Wojciech Szczesny in goal if they are to fulfil their ambitions of improving enough to finally win the Champions League.

Juve splashed out on signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid last summer but it wasn’t enough, and Diario Gol now claim Ter Stegen is emerging as their preferred option to replace Szczesny.

The report explains Juventus are prepared to pay as much as €100m for the Germany international, though one imagines Barca won’t let such an important player go so easily.

The Catalans are chasing Champions League glory themselves right now after a 3-0 semi-final first leg win over Liverpool, and won’t want to lose Ter Stegen in the summer to another team chasing the trophy.