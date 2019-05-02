Juventus are reportedly set to offload Paulo Dybala this summer, with the rumoured Man Utd and Liverpool transfer target said to have been given an €80m valuation.

It’s been a disappointing year for the 25-year-old, as having been a hugely influential figure since joining Juve from Palermo in 2015, he has recorded his poorest tallies thus far this season.

Dybala has managed just 10 goals and six assists in 39 appearances so far this campaign, and the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer can arguably be considered the main reason behind that drop off.

With coach Massimiliano Allegri also occasionally dropping him to the bench, it’s been a season to forget for the Argentine international and it could ultimately result in an exit.

As noted by the Daily Star, both Man Utd and Liverpool have been linked with a swoop for Dybala, with a report this week suggesting that Juventus had decided to sell him this summer.

However, it has now reportedly been revealed how much it will cost them to prise him away from the reigning Italian champions, with Calciomercato reporting that Dybala has an €80m price-tag.

That is undoubtedly a significant amount of money, but given the world-class talent that he possesses coupled with the experience and winning pedigree he has developed at Juventus, he would surely be considered an excellent signing for either club.

While both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jurgen Klopp already have quality attacking options at their disposal, Dybala would arguably offer something different and a new dynamic in the final third with his technical quality and creativity complementing the pace and power of the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at Anfield and Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial at Old Trafford.

In turn, it will be fascinating to see who tries to sign him this summer, with Calciomercato adding that Inter could launch a shock swoop for him from their bitter domestic rivals and so if he is indeed on the market, interest is seemingly going to build.