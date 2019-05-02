Two Euro giants eyeing swoop for under-fire Arsenal star this summer

Despite question marks over his form this season, Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi is reportedly attracting plenty of interest from Italy.

As noted by the Metro, the German international has faced plenty of scrutiny and criticism this season following several below-par performances and having committed some costly errors.

SEE MORE: Video: Arsenal star gives firm answer over his future amid transfer speculation

That in turn has led to speculation over his future at the Emirates, with the Daily Star reporting that Arsenal will look to replace him this summer to give Unai Emery a stronger and more reliable presence at the back to rectify their defensive woes.

The Gunners have conceded 49 goals in 36 Premier League games so far this season, giving them the second worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings.

With that in mind, they must improve moving forward if they wish to climb the standings, and sacrificing Mustafi appears to be the strategy that they might adopt.

Despite those question marks over his defensive quality, it doesn’t appear to have impacted the level of interest in him as MilanNews.it note that both AC Milan and Juventus are potential options for Mustafi this summer.

With Alessio Romagnoli, Mateo Musacchio, Mattia Caldara and Cristian Zapata battling it out for a place in the starting line-up at Milan, that doesn’t seem like a genuine option for the under-fire Arsenal star in truth.

In contrast, with Andrea Barzagli retiring at the end of the season coupled with stalwarts Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini both being on the wrong side of 30, replacements will be needed at Juventus moving forward.

Whether or not Mustafi is good enough to step in and fill the void remains to be seen, but as per the report above, he could be joining current Arsenal teammate Aaron Ramsey in Turin after the Welshman agreed a move earlier this year on a free transfer when his contract expires in north London.