Valencia manager singles out ‘magnificent’ Arsenal duo after Europa League win

Valencia manager Marcelino heaped praise on Arsenal’s two strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette after tonight’s clash in the Europa League semi-finals.

The Gunners ran out 3-1 winners in the first leg of the tie this evening, with Valencia taking an early lead before being blown away by the strength of Arsenal’s attack.

Lacazette quickly scored twice to make it 2-1 before half time, before Aubameyang volleyed in a late third to give Unai Emery’s side breathing space as they prepare for the second leg in Spain.

Unsurprisingly, it seems Marcelino was impressed with what he saw from Arsenal’s front-men as they did the damage to his side, suggesting that the north London giants got two lethal players for good money considering how well they punish any small mistake.

Marcelino [Valencia coach]: “We played agains two magnificent strikers. I don’t know how many millions it cost #AFC to get them but they take advantage of the tiniest mistakes.” pic.twitter.com/WammNXErAT — Arsènic™ (@MrArsenicTM) May 2, 2019

Arsenal spent big on both players last season, though it could also be fair to say that by the standards of most recent signings, they were pretty cheap, especially considering how they’ve performed in comparison to the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alvaro Morata, who also moved for big money last season.