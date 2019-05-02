Valencia have taken an early lead against Arsenal in the first-leg of tonight’s Europa League Semi-Final clash, Valencia took the lead in the 11th minute.

Valencia centre-back Mouctar Diakhaby headed his side into the lead with a towering header, Emery will be disgusted with his side. Three players surrounded Diakhaby but didn’t manage to stop the Frenchman from heading the ball into the back of the net.Check out the video below:

La superbe combinaison sur corner pour ce coup de tête de Diakhaby ! pic.twitter.com/qz0FbMgKlS — Valencia CF France (@valenciacf_fr) May 2, 2019

With most of the game left to play, Arsenal can come back from conceding early on, but the Gunners could be haunted by the away goal they’ve conceded tonight.