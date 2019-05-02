Video: Luka Jovic scores sensational goal vs Chelsea

Eintracht Frankfurt star Luka Jovic announced himself on the big stage by scoring a sensational header against Chelsea this evening in tonight’s Europa League Semi-Final clash.

Serbian star Jovic started the move by playing the ball into Filip Kostic, the 21-year-old then made a smart run into the box and Kostic picked out his teammate with an inch-perfect cross.

Jovic directed a lovely diving header into the bottom corner. Kepa had no chance of stopping this from hitting the back of the net.

Check out the goal below:

2??6?? goals this season

9?? in the Europa League Luka Jovic is the real deal! Chelsea go a goal down to Frankfurt and the stadium ERUPTS ? pic.twitter.com/q4yVkj87aA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 2, 2019

Chelsea need to step their efforts up, the Blues’ only hope of Champions League qualification could be through winning the Europa League.