Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt this evening. the Blues failed to create enough chances in the Europa League Semi-Final.

Chelsea fell behind in the 23rd minute of the tie, hotly-rated young striker Luka Jovic scored a sensational diving header to score for Eintracht Frankfurt. Take a look at the goal here.

The Blues equalised at a crucial moment in the game, Spaniard Pedro produced a lovely finish to get Chelsea back on level terms right before halftime. Take a look at Pedro’s goal here.

Chelsea looked far too familiar and predictable tonight, just like countless other occasions this season the Blues failed to make their considerable advantage in possession count.

‘Sarri-ball’ simply seems to passive, a team of Chelsea’s stature should be playing in a more dynamic and high-pressure manner. In order to win these kind of games you really have to take things to your opponent and play with more purpose.

Check out some reaction to the performance below:

Disappointing. Wasted a lot of chances. We need a new striker (JOVIC). — . (@SarriballEra) May 2, 2019

Sell everyone — Muji Rashid (@mujirashid) May 2, 2019

Another embarrasing performance. I’m hate loving this club. — R ? (@PincheRodriGoe) May 2, 2019

We need to be more clinical, buy Jovic at any cost. I’ll be at the Bridge next week! — ?????? (@CarefreeJonatan) May 2, 2019

Should’ve won. Absolutely dominated second half. — Damola #SarriIn (@snash883) May 2, 2019

Defense is still sooo weaak and Sarri’s creativity’s too

Pooor Chelsea — Seijuro Akashi (@lellouche02) May 2, 2019

We’re so boring ????? at least when we were ‘boring’ with Jose we won trophies — Dylan Rea (@Dylan_Rea_) May 2, 2019

Think they don’t understand what Clinical means — Faisal (@FxisalAhmed) May 2, 2019

This Chelsea team lack the winning mentality…. — General (@mykkel3) May 2, 2019

The best takeaway from today’s game is that Chelsea will be returning to west London with a potentially crucial away goal, however the Blues ultimately failed to make their dominance in possession count and have left themselves with everything to play for next week.