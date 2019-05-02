Sir Jim Ratcliffe has addressed the speculation linking him with a takeover of Chelsea and revealed that he’s in ongoing talks with the club.

As noted by The Times, the 66-year-old had a £2billion bid rejected last year, but has seemingly continued to leave the dialogue open over taking the reins at Stamford Bridge.

While he has since looked elsewhere to invest in football, it remains to be seen if he does indeed manage to prise Chelsea away from Roman Abramovich, who has encountered issues in recent times which have led to question marks being raised over his desire to hold onto the club.

Ratcliffe has now hinted that conversations with the Chelsea hierarchy are ongoing, and that given his experience and pedigree in the business world, he will make the smartest decision for himself and those around him when it comes to potentially putting up another huge offer.

“You’d never say no but I don’t know where those conversations will finish,” he is quoted as saying by The Times. “We have dipped our toe in the water with football, it’s a very different sport, quite a complicated sport. We are learning. We haven’t got to where we are in the chemicals and business world by being impetuous, rash and stupid.”

As noted by the Daily Express, it has been previously reported that Abramovich has put Chelsea up for sale, and with the current side faltering and struggling to secure Champions League qualification and major trophies, perhaps fresh blood at the top could reinvigorate them and give them the spending power to get back to the top.

However, as per Ratcliffe’s comments above, it doesn’t appear as though they are anywhere near finalising a deal for a takeover and so it will seemingly be some time yet before he makes progress in a potential purchase of Chelsea.