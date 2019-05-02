‘You are not there to make mistakes’ – Ex-Man United boss calls for Solskjaer to drop underperforming star

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should axe David de Gea from his starting line-up, according to David Moyes.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been arguably the best in the business during his eight-year stay at Old Trafford, producing consistently brilliant performances in a team which has struggled to hit the heights of old.

However, the 28-year-old star’s recent form has been uncharacteristically poor, with a string of high-profile errors costing United in several important matches.

Solskjaer does have a worthy number two available in Sergio Romero, but he has so far decided to keep the faith with De Gea, despite the fact that at the moment, the Spaniard is stalling on signing a new contract at the club.

According to Moyes, the ex-United boss who succeeded the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson in the hot seat, it is necessary to drop De Gea while he is costing the team points, with a place in the Premier League’s top four slipping further away with each passing game.

The Scottish coach told Talk Sport on Thursday: “When you have a number two who is sitting on the bench and you are making mistakes, if you don’t get the opportunity to put yourself in the team I am saying to myself, ‘well, what is the point in having a number two then?’

“With Man United, you are there to win, play well, you are paid very well, you are at the top club. You are not there to make mistakes.

“David de Gea is the best goalkeeper and has been for years but we have all been players, we make mistakes, and quite often we are left out the team.”

Next up for the Red Devils is a huge trip to Huddersfield on Sunday, which is must win to stay within touch of fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for the final Champions League spot.

Solskjaer’s men are currently three points off the pace and with an inferior goal difference to Chelsea and Arsenal in fifth, they cannot afford to drop any more points.

De Gea has been a fantastic servant for United over the last decade, but his mind seems to have wandered in recent weeks and thusly, some time on the bench might do him some good as the campaign draws to a close.

No player is untouchable at Old Trafford and it makes little sense to risk forward progress by starting a player clearly underperforming and in the middle of a slump, especially with so much still to play for in the next couple of weeks.