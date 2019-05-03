Man City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly faces the threat of losing quality depth this summer with Nicolas Otamendi and Danilo closing in on exits.

The reigning Premier League champions are two wins away from defending their crown, as they sit top of the standings with a slender one-point lead over title rivals Liverpool.

Further, they will face Watford in the FA Cup final later this month as they attempt to complete a domestic treble having already landed the League Cup this season.

A key factor in their ability to compete on multiple fronts is the strength in depth that Guardiola has at his disposal, and the Spanish tactician will know that he’ll need to maintain that moving forward to also end their wait for a Champions League success.

However, reports in Italy and Spain claim that he could be set to lose some of that quality this summer, with La Gazzetta dello Sport noting that Danilo has an agreement with Inter over a four or five year contract worth €3.5m a season.

Having been limited to 21 appearances so far this season, it’s no real surprise that the 27-year-old is considering a move elsewhere for a more prominent role, with his situation unlikely to change anytime soon at the Etihad given the presence of Kyle Walker in his preferred position.

Meanwhile, AS report that Otamendi’s agent is in negotiations with Atletico Madrid as the Argentine has also fallen down the pecking order at Man City and so could be seeking an exit this summer with a return to Spain seemingly on the cards.

Given his experience and quality, it will be a blow for Guardiola to lose him, but ultimately with the likes Aymeric Laporte, Vincent Kompany and John Stones getting the nod ahead of him, it seems as though an exit could be a smart decision from Otamendi to gain more playing time elsewhere.