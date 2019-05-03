Double swoop: Man Utd paired with £36m South American playmaker plus 20-goal striker

Man Utd are expected to have a busy summer this year, and reports claim that James Rodriguez and Moussa Dembele could be on their transfer radar.

The Red Devils will be fully focused on securing a top-four finish in the Premier League in the coming fortnight, as qualifying for the Champions League will undoubtedly put them in a stronger position to attract their top targets.

SEE MORE: Zidane eager to convince Real Madrid to sign off on touted €200m swoop for superstar

However, given it has been such an underwhelming and disappointing campaign on the whole, significant reinforcements are arguably needed at Old Trafford moving forward to get them back up the table and challenging for major honours.

Having conceded 51 goals in 36 league games so far this year, giving them the worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings, that would suggest that bolstering the backline should be a priority this summer.

Based on the reports below though, it would seem as though they will be looking at ways to improve at the other end of the pitch.

As noted by The Sun, via Marca, Rodriguez is set to be available for just £36m this summer with neither Real Madrid nor Bayern Munich keen on keeping him. That in turn has led to the report suggesting that United and Chelsea will potentially enter a scrap for his signature moving forward.

The 27-year-old’s stock has certainly fallen since the highs of the 2014 World Cup and his initial move to Madrid, although he has managed seven goals and six assists in 28 appearances this season.

Perhaps a fresh start elsewhere will be the ideal step of his career, and that could seemingly be provided by either Man Utd or Chelsea.

Meanwhile, that isn’t the only attacking signing that the Manchester giants could make, as The Mirror report, via L’Equipe, that they are keen on signing Lyon forward Dembele.

The 22-year-old has bagged 20 goals and six assists in 47 outings this season, building on his impressive stint at Celtic to prove that he can deliver year in and year out in different leagues.

In turn, that has seemingly attracted the attention of Man Utd who have made contact as per the report, although it’s noted that Arsenal are also keen.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if either make a bid to sign Dembele, and who perhaps has to be sacrificed to make space for him at Old Trafford given Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Alexis Sanchez and others are battling for spots in the final third already.