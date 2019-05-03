Gabriel Batistuta could be about to test the waters of football management in England.

The Argentina legend has been approached by Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers over the manager’s position, according to sources close to Caught Offside.

Representatives of Batistuta are aware of interest from English clubs, including QPR, but no formal offers have been made as of yet.

With the Championship season ending this week and QPR yet to announce Steve McClaren’s successor as manager, the club should begin preparations as soon as possible by appointing a full-time manager.

Batistuta, one of the great footballers, is being considered for the job and has thought about managing in England with much interest.

However, the Daily Mail reported that Mark Warburton met with the club on two occasions to discuss the vacancy, while Les Ferdinand told Sky Sports last week that a number of candidates were still in contention, such as Marc Bircham, Michael Appleton and Darren Moore.

SkyBet have placed former QPR midfielder Gareth Ainsworth as the favourite for the job.

Some of the names mentioned below have far greater experience in management than Batistuta, but it would be intriguing to monitor the former Fiorentina legend as a manager in the Championship.

Perhaps Batistuta will take inspiration from Leeds United manager and fellow Argentine Marcelo Bielsa, who in his first season has qualified for the playoffs, and is never shy of something controversial.

Batistuta has experience working as a director of football at Argentina Premier League side Colon FC, and is now believed to be seeking a new role.

QPR next manager odds via SkyBet:

Gareth Ainsworth – 1/3

Darren Moore – 6/4

Mark Warburton – 5/2

Tim Sherwood – 7/1

John Eustace – 10/1

Michael Appleton 16/1

Carlos Carvalhal – 20/1

Marc Bircham – 22/1

Nigel Pearson – 22/1

Odds correct from the time of publishing – no odds on Gabriel Batistuta just yet (will update if that changes).