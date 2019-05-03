Man Utd legend Gary Neville denied entry to Old Trafford for this bizarre reason

Gary Neville enjoyed a glittering career at Man Utd, but it seems as though he isn’t so famous these days at Old Trafford.

The 44-year-old made over 600 appearances for the club over a 19-year span, winning eight Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies and countless other major honours.

Coupled with his job as a Sky Sports pundit now, it’s fair to say that he’s pretty well known with both the older generations and the young as he does a stellar job in breaking games down in his analytical role.

However, The Sun report how he was denied entry to Old Trafford ahead of the clash with Chelsea on Sunday as the security on call didn’t know who he was.

“I struggled to get in twice, the security stopped me. They didn’t know who I was.

“They asked ‘where’s your pass?’”

It’s added that Neville was eventually allowed in and formed part of the Sky Sports team for the Man Utd game, as he presented the right credentials and other members of the security staff recognised who he was.

On one hand it could be argued that the staff in question were just doing their job if Neville didn’t have the appropriate pass to hand, but there’s surely no excuse to not know who the Man Utd legend is and deny him entry!