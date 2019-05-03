Maurizio Sarri gives firm answer on his future at Chelsea amid links with Euro giants

Maurizio Sarri has insisted that as far as he’s concerned, he will remain at Chelsea beyond this summer as he’s relishing working in England.

As noted by Calciomercato, the Italian tactician has been linked with a return to Serie A ahead of next season with both AC Milan and Roma paired with an interest.

Both clubs look set to make key changes this summer as they continue to battle for a top-four finish to secure Champions League qualification this season, but it doesn’t sound as though either will be prising Sarri away from Chelsea.

The former Napoli boss has endured some difficult times at Stamford Bridge this year, as he has struggled to successfully implement his preferred style of play which has led to troubles both in terms of performances and results.

Nevertheless, Chelsea remain in the top four for now and are in a strong position in their Europa League semi-final tie, and so Sarri appears keen to extend his stay at the club.

“As far as I am concerned, yes I will stay here next season,” he is quoted as saying by Calciomercato. “I like very much the atmosphere of English football, with all the stadiums always full. The Premier League is a beautiful championship with a highly competitive level.”

Time will tell though if the club are happy with his first year at the helm, as regardless of his wishes, they could opt to make a change if they believe he has fallen short of expectations.

It would seem unfair to replace him after just one season which could yet end with silverware and a Champions League place, but Milan and Roma should arguably look elsewhere based on the comments from Sarri above as he appears determined to stay in west London.