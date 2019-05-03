Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals who will have final say on Man Utd transfers this summer

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he will decide on player outgoings and incomings at Old Trafford this summer as it stands.

The Red Devils have more immediate concerns as they continue to scrap for a spot in the top four in the Premier League to secure their place in the Champions League next season.

Regardless of how that race plays out though, this season has arguably exposed the need for reinforcements to improve the squad and help Man Utd take the next step to challenging for major honours.

Having impressed during his stint in charge as interim boss from December, Solskjaer has encountered problems more recently which has resulted in a slump in form and with United set to end up empty-handed this season.

As noted by the Daily Star, there has been a great deal of talk about the club appointing a technical director to help with the decision-making process and recruitment, but ultimately it sounds as though Solskjaer is prepared to make the final call on signings and sales.

“I’ll have a final say if a player comes in or goes out,” Solskjaer said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News. “And we’ve got regular meetings. I’m happy with the way it’s going and we’re supposed to sign 250 players because you’re all writing about players we should sign, so hopefully we can get players in you have written about as well. So you never know.

“We’re having a tough time at the moment, in the last few seasons, we’ve not gone up to the standards we expect but it’s up to me and the club to change it as quickly as possible if it’s a season without Champions League, who knows. But players still want to come to Man United and you wouldn’t be surprised by the names that you get asked.”

Time will tell if the situation changes between now and the start of the window, but it would seem like a lot of pressure and responsibility on one man’s shoulders to get things right to steer United back in the right direction.

However, if the level of trust is there from the hierarchy in Solskjaer and his staff, then they must back him if they are to get United challenging for major honours next season.