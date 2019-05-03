Real concern for Bolton Wanderers with £41.6m debt and threat of administration looming

Bolton Wanderers are reportedly on the verge of going into administration after takeover talks collapsed, leaving them in a vulnerable position.

After the club released a statement last month noting that Laurence Bassini was set to take the reins subject to league approval, it appeared as though they had been handed a reprieve.

The statement added that debts would be cleared and unpaid wages would be taken care of with the threat of the players going on strike leaving the Championship outfit in a real mess.

However, as noted by The Sun, Bassini’s takeover has now fallen through after he failed to attend a meeting with the Football League to ratify his purchase, and that has now left Bolton in a very precarious position.

It’s added in the report that they have £41.6m in debt to pay off, and current owner Ken Anderson could see the club go into administration with a consortium perhaps ready to pick up the pieces.

In the more immediate future though, it’s suggested that Tuesday’s clash with Brentford could be cancelled with Bolton struggling to even get the necessary stadium staff and services in place to be able to host the game.

It’s been an absolute disaster of a campaign for Bolton on and off the pitch, with their relegation to League One already confirmed having picked up just 32 points from their 44 games.

In turn, their loyal fans will be desperate for some positive news as soon as possible to ensure that the future of the club is protected, but as per the report above, it doesn’t sound particularly promising at this stage with a difficult summer likely to be ahead.