Real Madrid expect to ANNOUNCE signing of €140m-rated target this month

Reports in Spain have suggested that Eden Hazard’s move from Chelsea to Real Madrid will be announced once the Blues have seen their campaign come to a close.

Maurizio Sarri’s side are currently still in a scrap to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League, while they are hoping to advance past Eintracht Frankfurt to reach the Europa League final.

SEE MORE: Zidane eyes €540m splurge to rebuild Real Madrid with six summer signings

In turn, with so much still on the line, the last thing they need is for transfer rumours to distract them or their players, and so it’s suggested by Marca that Hazard’s move to Real Madrid could become official as soon as the campaign ends on May 12.

However, the report adds that a more realistic timeline is after May 19, with the Spanish giants seemingly very keen to get their deals done early this summer as Zinedine Zidane plots a rebuild at the Bernabeu.

It’s been a disastrous season for Los Blancos, as they crashed out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey last month while they sit well off the pace in La Liga as rivals Barcelona were crowned champions last weekend.

With that in mind, major changes are arguably needed to the squad, and it would appear as though Hazard is expected to be a prominent part of that overhaul to help Real Madrid get back to their usual high standards.

It’s suggested by Marca that it is pretty much now a certainty that Hazard will move to the Spanish capital, but the only reason why it won’t be official any time soon is because of Chelsea’s ongoing commitments.

However, it’s also noted that a transfer fee has yet to be agreed upon with Chelsea holding out for €140m, with the suggestion that Real Madrid will now splash out and meet their demands to bring in Hazard as the first piece of their exciting transfer spree.