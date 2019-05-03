Tottenham must pay £35m for top target as Pochettino eyes up to five signings

Tottenham will reportedly have to splash out a significant fee if they wish to prise Ryan Sessegnon away from Fulham this summer.

Spurs are currently on course to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League, while they’ll hope to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Ajax in their Champions League semi-final tie next week.

In turn, it could yet prove to be a very successful year for Mauricio Pochettino and his squad, while they also moved into their new stadium last month and appear to be going from strength to strength.

However, after several quiet transfer windows, the Argentine tactician will surely now be eager to try and add reinforcements to his squad to help take them to the next level.

It seemingly won’t be cheap to do that though, as the Daily Mail note that although Sessegnon prefers a move to Tottenham despite reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, the teenager will cost a whopping £35m.

It’s been a difficult season for all concerned at Fulham given that they were unable to avoid immediate relegation back down to the Championship. However, Sessegnon impressed for the most part as he has bagged two goals and six assists in 36 games.

That follows a hugely impressive campaign last year where he played a key role in getting Fulham back up to the top flight, and so he has gained plenty of experience and showcased a lot of quality at a very early stage in his career.

Now though, it remains to be seen if he is set to take the next step with Tottenham eyeing a move this summer it seems.

That’s not the only deal that they could look to make though, as the Mail go on to add that Pochettino wants up to five signings this summer, with Jack Grealish, Diogo Quieros, Andre Gomes and Youcef Atal all said to be on the Tottenham radar.

That would suggest a clear continuation of their transfer strategy of signing young players that the Spurs boss can help improve and develop, and they could be key additions to help them continue to kick on if deals can be done.