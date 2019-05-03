Two key factors which could scupper Barcelona hopes of landing €80m transfer target

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a swoop for Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt for some time, but they could be at risk of missing out on him.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Catalan giants have already agreed to splash out a whopping €75m+ on his current teammate Frenkie de Jong, who will move to the Nou Camp this summer.

SEE MORE: Juventus ready to pay €100m for ambitious transfer of Barcelona star

The pair have been instrumental in Ajax’s successful campaign thus far, as they continue to scrap for an historic treble this season.

Despite their young ages, they have accumulated significant experience for club and country already, and there are certainly very promising signs over what they can achieve as they continue to mature and develop their respective games.

As per ESPN, it has previously been suggested that Barcelona are keen to add De Ligt to their squad this summer too, although it’s noted in that report that it could cost them a further €80m to prise him away from the Dutch giants along with De Jong.

Both individuals are seemingly a perfect fit for Barca given their technical quality as they would suit the style of play the La Liga champions adopt, but time will tell if they can both be signed in the same window for such huge price-tags.

Barcelona’s hopes could be further complicated by two key factors according to Sport, who claim that De Ligt’s agent Mino Raiola is aware that his client’s value has risen this season given the impressive nature of his performances and so that could demand a bigger transfer fee and improved personal terms.

Further, it’s added that Bayern, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are all keen to sign the Dutch international too, and so Barca could face significant competition in their bid to land his signature and it remains to be seen if they can compete and offer similar terms.

With Ajax preparing for a Dutch Cup final this weekend, followed by the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie against Tottenham next week and the conclusion of the Eredivisie title race, it’s fair to say that a transfer elsewhere is the last thing on De Ligt’s mind and so there is unlikely to be any developments until the end of the season.