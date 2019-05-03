Zidane eager to convince Real Madrid to sign off on touted €200m swoop for superstar

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is reportedly trying to convince the club to invest heavily in taking Paul Pogba to the Bernabeu from Man Utd.

Despite the struggles at Old Trafford this season, the Frenchman has had a decent campaign with 16 goals and 11 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid handed transfer boost as Barcelona drop out of race for €70m target

However, with the Red Devils set to end up empty-handed and with a big summer ahead in terms of what they need to improve on in the transfer window to emerge as a genuine contender next season, it remains to be seen if Pogba is still around to be a central figure in that push under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to Marca, Zidane is very keen to take his compatriot to the Spanish capital next season as he eyes an overhaul of his own with Real Madrid going through their own struggles this year which will result in a trophyless campaign.

However, the report adds that Real Madrid aren’t convinced about a transfer that could cost them €200m in total, including both a €150m transfer fee demanded from Man Utd coupled with Pogba’s touted wage demands.

It’s suggested that Los Blancos hierarchy are not willing to meet that salary demand, although they could satisfy United’s valuation if Pogba is prepared to lower the personal terms aspect of such a deal.

In turn, it remains to be seen if that happens, but with a glaring lack of quality and decisive end product in the final third this season which has led to Real Madrid scoring just 59 goals in 35 La Liga games, compared to scoring over 100 goals in three of the last four years, Pogba could certainly be a solution.

Nevertheless, based on the report above, it sounds as though Zidane still has some convincing to do at the Bernabeu to ensure that the Real Madrid hierarchy are on board to use a large portion of the summer transfer budget on Pogba.