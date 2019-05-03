Zidane eyes €540m splurge to rebuild Real Madrid with six summer signings

Real Madrid could reportedly spend up to €540m this summer as Zinedine Zidane eyes six signings in total to rebuild his squad.

Los Blancos will end this campaign trophyless, as after crashing out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey earlier than expected, they sit 18 points off the pace set by La Liga champions and rivals Barcelona with three games to go.

SEE MORE: Zidane eager to convince Real Madrid to sign off on touted €200m swoop for superstar

Both Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari lost their job during the course of the year, and now Zidane is back for a second stint in charge looking to rebuild and take them back to the top again.

As he has found out in recent weeks, it certainly won’t be easy as Real Madrid have continued their poor form under the French tactician and have a glaring need for reinforcements this summer.

Aside from having the worst defensive record out of the top four sides in the standings, they’ve also managed just 59 goals in 35 league games, which is in stark contrast to their record of scoring over 100 goals in three of the last four seasons.

In turn, those figures would suggest that they need to bolster their squad at both ends of the pitch, albeit with an emphasis on reshuffling their attacking options.

According to AS, that’s exactly what they plan on doing as while it’s noted that they’ve already secured a €50m deal for Eder Militao to arrive from Porto at the end of the season, Paul Pogba, Eden Hazard, Christian Eriksen, Tanguy Ndombele and Luka Jovic are all specifically noted as targets.

It’s added that it could cost Real Madrid up to €540m, and so this really would be a huge gamble to take on rebuilding and hoping that the new crop of stars deliver the results expected.

Fascinatingly, AS go into further detail on how the Spanish giants will fund such a hefty splurge, as it’s noted that they have €150m available already, but will look to axe several players deemed surplus to requirements as well as look to their new deal with Adidas as well as applying for new bank loans.

It’s undoubtedly an exciting time for Real Madrid fans given what could be coming this summer, but it remains to be seen if the plan falls perfectly into place and they can sign the players that they desire.