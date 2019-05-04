£160m+ offer could convince Man Utd to green light influential ace’s exit

With Man Utd enduring an underwhelming and disappointing campaign this year, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows that a crucial summer lies ahead for the club.

While they will end the season trophyless, it could yet get worse as with just two games remaining in the Premier League, the Red Devils sit in sixth place and three points adrift of a Champions League qualification spot.

Failure to return to Europe’s top table next season will be a huge blow, but it remains to be seen how that influences their moves in the transfer window.

From having the worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings to several individuals either not performing well enough consistently to those who will see their contracts expire this summer, there promises to be plenty of changes at Old Trafford this summer.

One of the biggest decisions that Man Utd will have to make is on the future of Paul Pogba, with the Daily Mail now reporting that they could listen to offers in excess of £160m.

The 26-year-old has been a key figure this season, especially since Solskjaer took charge following Jose Mourinho’s exit, as he has bagged 16 goals and 11 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions.

With that in mind, coupled with the general quality and class that he brings to the Man Utd midfield, albeit not consistently enough, the Frenchman is undoubtedly a fundamental figure for the club on and off the pitch.

However, with the report above suggesting that Pogba wants to join Real Madrid and doesn’t want to stay on at Old Trafford, the club will surely have to consider cutting ties and reinvesting his transfer fee back into the squad to help Solskajer rebuild.

While the Norwegian tactician will likely prefer to build around the World Cup winner, he will also be the first to know that he needs players who want to be at the club and are committed to leading them back to successful times.

As hinted at by the Daily Mail, that may not be the case for Pogba, and so perhaps green lighting an exit if an offer of £160m+ comes in might be a sensible plan for the Red Devils, provided that they can bring in suitable quality to fill the void.