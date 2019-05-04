£40m-rated PL winger on Arsenal transfer radar to bolster attacking options

As part of a touted new transfer strategy for Arsenal, it’s been reported that Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha could be on their transfer shortlist.

The Gunners have more immediate concerns on the agenda, most notably the ongoing battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as the Europa League semi-finals.

SEE MORE: Concern for Arsenal: Barcelona set sights on €65m+ rated key figure

Unai Emery will be desperately hoping that one or the other leads to a path back to the Champions League next season, which will undoubtedly bring additional benefits on and off the pitch.

However, as noted by The Sun, it’s suggested that Arsenal will try to build a bigger homegrown contingent at the club moving forward.

Having come through the ranks in England and played for the U19s and U21s before earning two senior caps, the fact that Zaha has since switched to the Ivory Coast doesn’t mean he fails to satisfy that criteria, as per the report. In turn, the £40m-rated winger is said to be a target for the Gunners.

The 26-year-old has bagged nine goals and eight assists in 34 games for Palace so far this season, proving to be a key figure for Roy Hodgson’s men yet again this year.

Given his ability to offer genuine width with direct running, technical quality and pace on the flanks, he could certainly complement the current options at Emery’s disposal and add something different to the Arsenal attack in the final third.

Nevertheless, the same report suggests that while he could cost £40m, Arsenal may only have £40m to spend this summer if they fail to qualify for the Champions League and so it’s difficult to see them blowing their entire summer budget on one player.

Perhaps player sales will add to the transfer kitty, but with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all preferring more central roles, Zaha would certainly be a solid addition to Emery’s squad if a deal were to be struck.