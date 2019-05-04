Arsenal dealt huge transfer blow in pursuit of £17M Champions League star

Arsenal have been dealt a big blow in their pursuit of Ajax and Argentina star Nicolas Tagliafico, after the player confirmed he’s to stay with the Dutch giants for another season.

Tagliafico has been an important part of Ajax’s side this season, with the Argentine playing a big role in his side’s progress into the semi final stage of the competition.

As per the Sun, Arsenal are said to be keen on the 26-year-old, however their pursuit of the defender looks set to fall short this summer following these words from the player.

From the same report from the Sun, Tagliafico has spoken about his future with Ajax, stating that “I want to tell you that I will stay for one more season. Hopefully it will be a great year, like it is this year.”

This news will come as a big blow for Unai Emery’s side, who would’ve hoped to wrap up a deal for the player this summer to bolster their defensive options ahead of next season.

According to Don Balon, Ajax were after around £17M for the Argentine international, however it looks like this figure is irrelevant now given the words from the player himself.

Arsenal could’ve done with another option at left back, especially considering the fact that both Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac aren’t exactly world class.

However, following this news, it looks like the club will have to look elsewhere if they’re to bolster their options at left back this summer…