Barcelona confirmed starting XI vs Celta Vigo: No Messi, Suarez or Pique for Blaugrana as Ernesto Valverde heavily rotates

Barcelona are to field an extremely changed line-up to take on Celta Vigo on Saturday evening, with it being clear that Ernesto Valverde has Tuesday’s clash against Liverpool firmly in the front of his mind.

Barca beat the Reds 3-0 at the Nou Camp earlier this week, a result that saw the Blagrauna put a foot and a half in the Champions League final.

And it seems like Valverde has Tuesday’s clash firmly in his mind if the team he’s put out to face Celta Vigo is anything to go off.

Not a single player that started against Jurgen Klopp’s side on Wednesday will start against Celta Vigo today, something that can mainly be attributed down to the fact that the Spanish giants have already won La Liga.

All of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and others have been left out of Barca’s starting XI to take on Celta Vigo at the Balaidos this evening.

The full Blaugrana line-up can be found below. Valverde must REALLY want to win that Champions League title this season…