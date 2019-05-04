Barcelona set to launch £30m offer to prise Chelsea stalwart away from Stamford Bridge

Barcelona are reportedly set to try again for Willian and will make a £30m bid for the Chelsea forward this summer.

The 30-year-old has been a fundamental figure for Maurizio Sarri this season, scoring eight goals and providing 14 assists in 53 appearances across all competitions.

With that in mind, coupled with Chelsea’s transfer ban which will prevent them from signing players in the next two windows, it would surely seem non-sensical for the Blues to sell one of their most important stars.

However, according to The Sun, given the Brazilian international has just one year remaining on his contract, Chelsea could be persuaded to sell this summer with Barcelona ready to launch a £30m bid.

It’s noted that this won’t be the first time that they try to prise William away from Chelsea, as they failed to sign him in January and so are seemingly prepared to return and try again.

It’s a move that arguably makes little sense in that the Catalan giants already have the likes of Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele, Malcom and Philippe Coutinho to play out wide and behind Luis Suarez, while Willian will turn 31 later this year.

With that in mind, coupled with the fact that the reigning La Liga champions have seemingly adopted a transfer strategy of signing talented young players such as Dembele, Arthur, Jean-Clair Todibo and Frenkie de Jong in recent windows, the arrival fo Willian would go against that trend.

In turn, it remains to be seen if they do genuinely launch a fresh bid, as coach Ernesto Valverde perhaps might feel as though he needs additional experience and quality to offer him a fresh option and dynamic in the final third, with Willian certainly providing something a little different to his current options.