Barcelona look set to exercise the buy-back option on one of their exciting young stars this summer, the Spain youth international could be a useful player for the future.

According to Marca, Barcelona will exercise the buy-back option in Marc Cucurella’s contract, the 20-year-old is currently on loan with Eibar and the La Liga side will be expected to make his signing permanent after an impressive season.

It’s understood that Barcelona will receive €1m for the youngster before re-signing him for around €4m.

Cucurella has largely featured for Eibar in the left-wing position rather than his traditional role as a left-back, the former Spain Under-16s to Under-20s youth international has made 28 appearances in La Liga this season.

Cucurella could prove to be a reliable backup option for Jordi Alba next season, with Alba turning 30 recently it would be wise for Barcelona to prepare for a future without the bombarding left-back.

Cucurella could feature for the Catalan giants in hectic two-game weeks, leaving Alba fresh and focused for matches on the biggest stage like the Champions League.

Barcelona have made a sound business move in including a buy-back option for Cucurella, even if the Blaugrana decide against re-signing the ace they could net a massive profit by selling the star to one of Europe’s elite.

It’s understood that Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach and AC Milan are all keeping tabs on the youngster.