Chelsea are reportedly set to open talks with England international Ruben Loftus-Cheek over a new deal this summer.

Loftus-Cheek has proven to be a key player in Chelsea’s side this year, with the 23-year-old playing a key part in his team’s run to the Europa League semi finals.

And it seems like the player is going to be rewarded by the west London side, as the Sun note that the Blues are set to open talks with Loftus-Cheek regarding a new contract.

The Sun’s report also notes that the club want to avoid replicating the scenario surrounding Callum Hudson-Odoi, where one of the club’s youth products is to enter the final year of his deal, with the club having to pull their fingers out in order to keep ahold of him.

Chelsea losing Loftus-Cheek on a free in the next few seasons would be far from ideal from the Blues’ point of view, thus it’s easy to see why the club would want to open talks with the player over a new deal.

Loftus-Cheek has made a total of 37 appearances for Maurizio Sarri’s side this season, proving to be a useful asset for the Blues in that time.

The Englishman’s want to move the ball forward when in possession and fantastic dribbling ability means that Chelsea should definitely be doing all they can to ensure that Loftus-Cheek pens a new deal with the club this summer.