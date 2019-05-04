Confirmed Barcelona squad vs Celta Vigo: These fans delighted with Valverde for crucial reason

Barcelona face Celta Vigo this weekend and boss Ernesto Valverde has earned a positive reaction from fans after announcing his squad for the clash.

The Catalan giants have already secured the La Liga title this season, and so they know that they have the opportunity to focus on their other objectives.

One of which is of course the Champions League, with Barcelona holding a 3-0 advantage over Liverpool in their semi-final tie after a big win at the Nou Camp in midweek.

The reigning Spanish champions travel to Anfield for the second leg next week, and with that in mind, Valverde has opted to rotate and rest several key players by leaving them out of his squad for this weekend’s encounter, as seen in the club’s tweet below.

With the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique all rested, the fans below have been left delighted with Valverde’s management of the squad and believe he has made the right decision to keep his key stalwarts fresh ahead of the trip to Merseyside.

Time will tell if it pays off and Barcelona do indeed go on to make the Champions League final, but having already secured the league title, it does make sense to rest players this weekend and ensure that they avoid any injury setbacks ahead of that all-important showdown with Liverpool.

In addition, it also gives others a chance to impress and to show what they can offer to perhaps prove that they can play a key role when called upon and so avoid an exit this summer.

Either way, Valverde has seemingly learned his lesson from last season where he came under fire for not rotating enough, which arguably cost them in Europe.

I am happy to see Ter Stegen is resting, too. Please bench Semedo and Lenglet. They are needed in 2nd leg against Liverpool. — Panda (@PandaNebula) May 3, 2019

Rest for Alba ? — Fèyí??lá (@akinpee_) May 3, 2019

ernesto valverde is a completely new story from last season, credit where its due — Arsalan Ahmed (@Arsalan6000) May 3, 2019

Valverde’s ready to make history — Rubén Ortega. (@Ruben__GA34) May 3, 2019

Obviously, this EV have learnt from last season. What ever happens in the match let it happen. Most important is not losing by wider margin. Moreover with right selection, this squad should get at least a draw at balaidos — Oluwaseyi (Maverick) (@maverickMaM) May 3, 2019

Nice one Mr Valverde — D® EFFA™ (@effalixumab) May 3, 2019

Good decision Valverde. ? — Gue (@bilangjugaapa) May 3, 2019

Vamos!!! We need the main squad rested for Tuesday!!! Força Barça!!!???? — Cesar (@Cesar_b1010) May 3, 2019

Don Ernesto Valverde is ready for a treble… Legend.. — M10 (@M10FCBarca) May 3, 2019