Confirmed Real Madrid squad vs Villarreal: ‘Can’t wait’ and ‘Yes’ – These fans delighted with this inclusion

Real Madrid CF
Real Madrid’s squad for their La Liga clash against Villarreal tomorrow has been revealed, some fans were delighted with Zinedine Zidane’s inclusion of this star.

Los Blancos will be with one of their most exciting stars of the season for tomorrow’s clash, tricky Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr is back from injury and fans are looking forward to the samba’s star’s sensational skills once again.

The other notable decision for tomorrow’s squad is the fact that Zidane has left superstar Gareth Bale out, at one point in time this would’ve been a massive shock to fans but it seems that Madridstas no longer see Bale as a crucial member of the team, a real shame.

Madrid fans are also excited at the prospect of seeing Brahim Diaz and Vinicius play together. Youngster Diaz has looked promising since joining from Manchester City in January.

Check out the squad below:

Check out some reaction to the squad announcement below:

Zinedine Zidane will be hoping to lead his side to a strong finish to a disappointing season, Los Blancos need to build some momentum if they are serious about returning to their former glory.

