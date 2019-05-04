Real Madrid’s squad for their La Liga clash against Villarreal tomorrow has been revealed, some fans were delighted with Zinedine Zidane’s inclusion of this star.

Los Blancos will be with one of their most exciting stars of the season for tomorrow’s clash, tricky Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr is back from injury and fans are looking forward to the samba’s star’s sensational skills once again.

The other notable decision for tomorrow’s squad is the fact that Zidane has left superstar Gareth Bale out, at one point in time this would’ve been a massive shock to fans but it seems that Madridstas no longer see Bale as a crucial member of the team, a real shame.

Madrid fans are also excited at the prospect of seeing Brahim Diaz and Vinicius play together. Youngster Diaz has looked promising since joining from Manchester City in January.

Check out the squad below:

Check out some reaction to the squad announcement below:

Vinicius finallyyyy — TheWhiteArmy (@thechamp13ns) May 4, 2019

So happy to see @viniciusjr back in the team!!!#HalaMadrid ?? — Fabio Marra ????????? (@theitalianjambo) May 4, 2019

Vini Jr is back ????? — Xshockwaveex ?? (@djonny21) May 4, 2019

YEEEES, Vini is back — Son Goku (@Tamas0987) May 4, 2019

Viniciusssss time!!!!! Can’t wait! — Angry NightKing Fan (@SZiii9) May 4, 2019

We want Vinicios+ Brahim — nazaro da lima 9 (@S3oood_9) May 4, 2019

Nobody is Ready to see this Duo in action ?? pic.twitter.com/FufUtC7pIT — L’Epée du Matin ???? ?? (@kingzou94) May 4, 2019

Zinedine Zidane will be hoping to lead his side to a strong finish to a disappointing season, Los Blancos need to build some momentum if they are serious about returning to their former glory.