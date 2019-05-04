Good news for Chelsea as Maurizio Sarri confirms club in talks over extending key Blues star’s contract

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has confirmed that the club are in talks with Brazilian international David Luiz over extending the defender’s stay at Stamford Bridge.

Luiz has been a key part of Chelsea’s first team this season, with the Brazilian forming a formidable partnership at the heart of the club’s defence with Antonio Rudiger.

And it seems like the club are keen to tie the player down to a new deal, as the Sun have noted that club boss Sarri has already confirmed that the club are in talks with the player regarding a new deal for the 32-year-old.

The report also notes that Luiz’s deal is set to expire at the end of the season, thus this confirmation from Sarri will be good news to hear for all involved at the club.

Luiz has made a total of 46 appearances for the club in all competitions this season, helping the west London side in their attempts to qualify for next seasons Champions League via the Premier League, and to win the Europa League.

Should Chelsea end up qualifying for next season’s Champions League, we’re sure the club will want Luiz at the heart of their defence for their European campaign.

Thus, it makes sense for the club to be keen on extending Luiz’s stay at Stamford Bridge beyond this summer.

Here’s hoping he pens a new deal with the Blues, even if it’s only for the club’s fans’ sake!