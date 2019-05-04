How a Man City vs Liverpool Premier League title playoff showdown could happen

The Premier League title race looks set to go down to the wire as Man City and Liverpool remain locked in an enthralling battle at the top of the table.

As it stands, Pep Guardiola’s men hold a slender one-point advantage over the Merseyside giants with two games remaining this season.

Should Man City win both those encounters, against Leicester City and Brighton respectively, they will successfully defend their crown and be named Premier League champions.

However, were they to slip up and Liverpool win both of their remaining outings against Newcastle United and Wolves, then Jurgen Klopp’s men could leapfrog their rivals and end their long wait for a league title.

That’s the easy part, but there is a scenario which could lead to a title playoff clash, albeit highly unrealistic and unlikely.

Nevertheless, as seen below, it is still a possibility and the results which are needed for it to materialise are detailed here.

City draw both games 0-0, Liverpool win one 5-0 and lose the other 2-1

City win 1-0 and lose 1-0, Liverpool win 4-0 and draw 3-3

City draw 0-0 and lose 4-0, Liverpool draw both games 3-3

City lose 3-0 and lose 2-0, Liverpool draw 3-3 and lose 4-3

The general expectation is that City and Liverpool will win both their respective remaining games, such has been their form domestically in recent weeks and months.

In turn, that would see Guardiola secure a domestic double, with a possible treble to come with the FA Cup final later this month, but it promises to be a tense and fascinating conclusion to what has been a fantastic effort from both giants this year.