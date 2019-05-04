Huge transfer budget for Mauricio Pochettino touted as Tottenham eye signings

Despite not having the spending power of their rivals, Tottenham have continued to do a commendable job in staying in the top four in the Premier League this season.

With their finances tied up with building their new stadium, Spurs have not been active at all in recent transfer windows and yet they remain in third place in the league and are in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

That’s testament to the work being done by Mauricio Pochettino and his squad, but if they wish to kick on and compete for major honours, they surely need investment in the squad to bring in reinforcements this summer.

As reported by the Daily Mail, via The Sun, that’s exactly what the Argentine tactician could get as it’s claimed that chairman Daniel Levy is ready to hand him a £100m+ transfer warchest this summer to go out and sign quality players to bolster the squad.

Naturally, it will be crucial for Pochettino and the board to get those signings right and bring in players who are capable of taking them to the next level, rather than wasting the funds that could be available.

Should they get that right, the future certainly looks promising for the north London giants as with their stadium now complete and with impressive results still being secured on and off the pitch, they look to be in a very strong position to compete moving forward.

That’s also assuming that they can keep the current group together, as Pochettino will be desperate to build on what he has rather than having funds available to fill voids should any key individuals move on this summer.